Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.02

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.02 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 1641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

KALU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,605 shares of company stock valued at $357,268 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

