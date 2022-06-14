Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 17,938 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $52,558.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

