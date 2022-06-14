Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 17,938 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $52,558.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.58.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.