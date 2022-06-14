Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

