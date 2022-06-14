Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $4.37. Kamada shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 24,150 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

The company has a market cap of $194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.