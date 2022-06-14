Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. Kaman has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $987.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

