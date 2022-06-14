Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $494.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.