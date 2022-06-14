Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20. 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

