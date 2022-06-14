Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPRUY. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $744.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.