Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $26.98. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 997 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

