Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 28.4% in May

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after buying an additional 121,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after buying an additional 444,399 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

