Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.87

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.61. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 6,129 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.36.
About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
