Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.87

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.61. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 6,129 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

