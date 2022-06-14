Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $4.97. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 18,616 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.