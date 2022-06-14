Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.75.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

