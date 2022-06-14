Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.75.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

