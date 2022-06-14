Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 515633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

