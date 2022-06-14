Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Kikkoman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

