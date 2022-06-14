Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$658,841.50 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total value of C$658,841.50.
Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$5.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,908. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$122.02 and a 52 week high of C$229.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 215.62.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.44 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8449723 EPS for the current year.
Kinaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
