Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $235.10

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.10 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 236.08 ($2.87), with a volume of 2512031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.60 ($2.98).

KGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($2.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.07) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 295 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 306.25 ($3.72).

The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($662,701.78). Also, insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,799.98).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

