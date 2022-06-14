Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 6,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,256,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

