Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 1,451,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,310,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

