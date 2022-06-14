KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KLAQW remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,526. KL Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

