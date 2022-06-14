Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.76

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 5544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

KLPEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.75) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.25) to €18.60 ($19.38) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.63) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.29) to €32.00 ($33.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

