Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.80

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.80 ($9.17) and last traded at €8.87 ($9.24), with a volume of 948884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.39 ($9.78).

KCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.80 ($18.54) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.31) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.09. The company has a market cap of $884.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

