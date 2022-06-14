Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.03

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 89506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GUD shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of C$585.67 million and a P/E ratio of -94.55.
In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,219,673.61. Also, Director Samira Sakhia bought 19,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,999.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$708,282.12. Insiders bought 41,205 shares of company stock worth $213,470 in the last ninety days.
About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.