Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.85

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 125689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.04) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.38) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

