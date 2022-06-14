Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.85

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 125689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.29) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

