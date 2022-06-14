KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 149,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KORE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

