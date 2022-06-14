Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Kornit Digital stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 288.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.
Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
