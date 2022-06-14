Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 288.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,889,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after buying an additional 653,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,402,000 after buying an additional 625,255 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 466,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

