Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 4.8%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.38. 25,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 936,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,098 shares of company stock worth $1,690,737 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 971,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

