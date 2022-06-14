La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.