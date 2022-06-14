La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
