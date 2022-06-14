Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Buys $10,171.98 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Brian J. Caveney purchased 42 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $242.19 per share, with a total value of $10,171.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,316.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LH opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $215.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day moving average is $270.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $297,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

