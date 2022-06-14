Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.74

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.74 and traded as low as C$32.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$32.32, with a volume of 442,313 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.74.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.6215902 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

