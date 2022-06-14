Lake Street Capital Lowers Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target to $50.00

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 299.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NOTV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 2,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,995. The firm has a market cap of $319.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
