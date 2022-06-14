Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. Acquires 755 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LKFN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $21,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

