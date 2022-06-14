Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LANC. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

LANC opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $3,186,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

