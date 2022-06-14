Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

