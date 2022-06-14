Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LARK opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.
About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
