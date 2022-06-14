Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 298,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $15.26.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

