Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.54

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$117.54 and last traded at C$119.18, with a volume of 1610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.73.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$144.42. The company has a market cap of C$811.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
