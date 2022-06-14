LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Up 65.7% in May

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the May 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LTMAQ opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.
