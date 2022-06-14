Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.78. Latham Group shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.