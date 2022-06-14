Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.78. Latham Group shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

