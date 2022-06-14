Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.
NYSE LAZ opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00.
In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lazard by 63.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 55,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.
About Lazard (Get Rating)
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
