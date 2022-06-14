Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 2,866,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Tuesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.