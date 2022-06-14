Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 2,866,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Tuesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (LMPMF)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.