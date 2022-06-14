Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

