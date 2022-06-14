Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $44.51

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.51, but opened at $42.95. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 16,286 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 17.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

