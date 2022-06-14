Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $53.59.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

