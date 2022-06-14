Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leggett & Platt traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 24,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 890,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

