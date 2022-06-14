Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.0 days.
LGRVF remained flat at $$87.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. Legrand has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.07.
