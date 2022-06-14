Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.0 days.

LGRVF remained flat at $$87.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. Legrand has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Legrand alerts:

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.