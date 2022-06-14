Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,052,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.