Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Leju has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

