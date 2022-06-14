LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $228.81.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.